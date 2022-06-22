Reinforcement of Flamengo, Cebolinha interested Botafogo, but club analyzes other ‘top of the line’ players for the same amount to ‘open the wallet’

It is true that the Botafogo interested in Everton Chives soon when the club’s football started to have a new management with the implementation of the SAF. We saw this in the first transfer window of 2022, in February, and it was John Textor, majority shareholder of Alvinegro, who expressed this. But in the same way that the businessman made the enthusiasm public, he revealed that he did not reach a “fair price” with the benfica and ruled out advancing the negotiations. Four months later, this Monday (20/6), the striker was announced by Flamengo for approx. 13.5 million eurosabout BRL 73 million at the current quote. However, the hiring made by the rival, who has lived for years in a healthy financial situation, is far from being considered regrettable in terms of the market by Glorioso’s sides. It’s the StoveNET explains why.

O EC Bulletin found out with Botafogo’s new management that Textor’s own thinking in the first quarter remains. At the beginning of the year, the American said that there was “many fish in the sea” when he became aware of the terms proposed by the Portuguese club to sell Everton Cebolinha. This is how the club sees the situation in the search for reinforcements for the second half, with the opening of the window on the July 18th. And it is known to Botafogo fans, from the news published by the press, that the Stove is still looking for players to strengthen the offensive sectorespecially at the ends, as he started conversations, for example, with Bruno Tabata (Sporting) and Mist (PSV), the latter having no more chances as he was hired on loan by the Fenerbahce.

It so happens that, in Botafogo’s internal assessment, in the range of 10 to 15 million euroswith good observation resources (and here we are obviously talking about the work of scout), it is possible to find many athletes as alternatives as interesting as the revelation of Guild and Strength.

But are there financial conditions to make a contract with this short-term impact? According to the column of the StoveNET, “opening the wallet” to qualify the cast in these figures is possible as long as the board is faced with a great opportunity in the market. It remains to wait for the next steps until August 15, the last day for the registration of reinforcements.