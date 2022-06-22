Reinstated, Lucas Crispim is not listed by Fortaleza for Clássico-Rei

Back in training with the squad on the night of this Tuesday, 21st, winger Lucas Crispim will be absent for Fortaleza’s second consecutive game. Even though he was reintegrated into the group, shirt 10 was not included in the Clássico-Rei next Wednesday, 22nd, at 8 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, found the Sports THE PEOPLE.

Crispim was removed by the club last Saturday, 18, after records of the player’s early birthday party on Friday night, 17, the same day that the tricolor delegation landed in the capital of Ceará under protests from the crowd and that there was aggression against the striker. Robson – the midfielder himself suffered a push.

The winger was out of the 1-0 victory over América-MG, on Sunday, 19, and on Monday, 20, he talked to the board, the coaching staff and the cast to apologize for the episode, which facilitated his reinstatement. . Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda himself had already signaled that he would like to have shirt number 10 again.

On Tuesday afternoon, before the last training session for the classic, President Marcelo Paz made a statement alongside Vice President and Football Director Alex Santiago to explain the situation and communicate the reintegration of Lucas Crispim to the main squad of Leão. At night, the athlete has already participated in the activity.

“Here at the club, he was always an exemplary athlete, he never missed training, he never pouted because he was in the reserve. He went through a change of coach, of function. Everything that a professional athlete can live at the club, he went through. He never had indiscipline “, said the president of the club.

Despite the return to the squad and the presence in the activity, the winger was not listed by Vojvoda for the duel against Ceará for the national knockout and should go to Castelão just to watch the confrontation.

