Reports of sexual abuse at the UN were ignored, say whistleblowers

  • Sarah Bell & Sima Kotecha
  • BBC News

“Why isn’t the secretary general saying, ‘This is outrageous, what do we do about it?'” asks Purna Sen

The treatment of whistleblowers at the United Nations (UN) should be analyzed by an external panel, said the organization’s former spokesperson on sexual harassment.

Purna Sen’s recommendation came after the release of a BBC investigation that revealed layoffs of several UN officials who tried to expose alleged wrongdoing.

Sen said the UN should “step forward” and adopt any suggestions made by a panel.

The UN, for its part, says it is committed to protecting “legitimate whistleblowers” and holding officials accountable.

