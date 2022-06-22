Reports of sexual abuse at the UN were ignored, say whistleblowers

Sarah Bell & Sima Kotecha

The treatment of whistleblowers at the United Nations (UN) should be analyzed by an external panel, said the organization’s former spokesperson on sexual harassment.

Purna Sen’s recommendation came after the release of a BBC investigation that revealed layoffs of several UN officials who tried to expose alleged wrongdoing.

Sen said the UN should “step forward” and adopt any suggestions made by a panel.

The UN, for its part, says it is committed to protecting “legitimate whistleblowers” and holding officials accountable.

the documentary The Whistlebowers: Inside the UN, from the BBC, features accounts of employees who tried to file complaints — including cases of fraud and sexual abuse. All said they were penalized after speaking out — and some were fired.

In the documentary, Sen – who was named spokesperson on harassment, abuse and discrimination in 2018 – said that there were women at the UN who had been “approached, harassed and raped”.

The more men are allowed to get away with it, she declared, “the more they’re going to keep doing it.”

She told the BBC’s Newsnight program that she was not surprised by the “deeply disturbing” testimonies.

“This indicates that sometimes the protection of senior personnel within each organization matters more than the absence of harm to those who are not powerful.”

“This means that there is real tension within an organization that not only supports and defends human rights, but is actually the cradle of most of these human rights — but has yet to learn to recognize them in the case of people who work for it in the organization.”

Sen further stated that he would like UN Secretary-General António Guterres to appoint a diverse external panel to take into account staff experiences and recommend a focused set of actions.

In a statement, Guterres’ office said it remained open to any outside scrutiny of its efforts “to combat misconduct of any kind.”

The United Nations has a protected legal status, and senior officials have diplomatic immunity from all national laws.

This is granted to the organization to protect it from interference in carrying out its work. But the UN says it is not granted for the personal benefit of employees – so it does not protect those who commit crimes such as sexual abuse.

All employee complaints must be handled internally. The Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) handles the most serious complaints, including criminal charges, but has no legal authority.

The BBC has received a recording (made clandestinely) that suggests that OIOS is not always effective. In the audio, Ben Swanson, director of the investigations division, appears speaking at a staff meeting. He says a senior UN official came to him in tears, describing how an assistant secretary-general put his hand down her pants.

The UN has several assistant secretaries-general.

In the recording, Swanson says he told the secretary-general and other senior officials about the sexual abuse allegation — but was soon cut short. “So I tried to tell this story and… was deliberately ignored,” he can be heard saying.

He added that the woman was discouraged from reporting her alleged abuse and told that it would do no good to speak out, as the man in question was something of a “favorite son”.

Peter Gallo — the whistleblower who shared the audio recording — told the documentary: “I spent four years as an investigator at UN Headquarters in New York. And as a result of that experience, I believe the organization is riddled with corruption from the bottom to the top. “.

After hearing his report, Sen said, “Why isn’t the secretary-general saying, ‘This is outrageous, what do we do about it? My zero-tolerance policy means we have to act.’ ‘No, we’re not going there’.”

The UN Secretary-General’s office says it remains committed to “punishing any employee, junior or senior, who has engaged in sexual harassment”.

‘Negligible’

Martina Bostrom, a former senior adviser at UNAIDS (United Nations HIV/AIDS Program), told the BBC she was also a victim of sexual harassment at work.

“Abuse, exploitation and sexual harassment at the UN happen at headquarters, it happens from Monday to Friday. It happens during normal working hours, it happens everywhere,” he said.

She said she was targeted by Luiz Loures, then deputy executive director of UNAIDS and deputy secretary general, who she described as “despicable” and known for his inappropriate behavior.

During a work event in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2015, she said he kissed and forcibly groped her in the elevator as they left a meeting, before trying to drag her into his room.

“I begged him to stop, to let me go. I had to protect myself with the elevator door so I could stay inside, because I was scared, I was seeing that long hallway,” she said.

“My brain was obviously working really, really fast and dreading what might happen.”

Martina filed a formal complaint and spoke with UN investigators. The UN and UNAIDS “retaliated in a very cruel and painful way”, she said.

“This is very painful because it’s almost like being raped all over again. It’s like you’re not given a chance to breathe.”

In 2018, Luiz Loures retired from the UN and received a thank you for “his 22 years of dedicated service”. He told the BBC: “I have never harassed or assaulted anyone. The accusations made are unfounded.”

The UN stated, in turn, that “the allegations of harassment against Loures were investigated”, but that at this time it was “not in a position to comment on the veracity of these allegations”.

In August 2021, Martina received a letter from the UN acknowledging that she had been “sexually harassed over a long period of time”, but, in relation to the complaint that she was sexually assaulted in 2015, they concluded that “something traumatic happened to her”. you consistent with your account of the situation”, but the conclusions “did not meet the evidentiary standards”.

Zero tolerance

For Sen, Martina’s case is symptomatic of a broader problem at the UN.

She told the documentary that a “surprising” one-third of UN staff said they had experienced sexual harassment while working, but that the vast majority of cases had not been reported.

“What we know about the cases is just the tip of the iceberg, and this is a very important point, people feel that there will be adverse consequences for reporting, which will be retaliated against.”

“If I had been attacked or sexually abused, I probably wouldn’t have reported it. I wouldn’t have gone through this process.”

In a statement, the office of UN Secretary-General António Guterres said there had been “great improvements in combating the scourge of sexual harassment, from which no organization is immune”.

And, according to the text, measures included hiring female investigators to investigate allegations, a hotline for staff to report misconduct, and better training of senior management.

But in an interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme, Sen said reports in the documentary suggest the UN has failed to live up to its zero-tolerance pledges and has “a long way to go”.

“Whether it’s corruption, fraud, sexual harassment, [os funcionários da ONU] they feel they can’t make progress even to make a complaint, that complaints are initially dismissed too soon. They are not given alternative procedures and access to resources,” she said.

“The UN certainly addressed some of the big flaws it had before, but it didn’t go far enough. I saw things that are very worrying — that can and must be addressed urgently, not just in word but in deed.”