Rosario Dawson shares video from the set of the series

Currently in production on Disney+, the Ahsoka series had an unreleased set video shared by Rosario Dawson. The actress, naturally, did not make any revelations, but by the shadow we can see that she is properly characterized.

Director and producer of multiple Star Wars projects, including Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian, Dave Filoni recently revealed that he has an idea of ​​how Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker met.

The two share an important connection in the franchise.

Luke, as everyone knows, is the son of Anakin Skywalker, while Ahsoka was his Padawan in the Clone Wars period.

‎”Yes, I have a whole story about it that I created many years ago, actually. I had to put that piece in place to do what I’m doing now and understand it. I still haven’t found a way to tell this story. But yeah, let’s see. It’s a great story.‎”

‎A touching moment occurs in the sixth episode of ‎‎The Book of Boba Fett, when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) decides to visit Grogu. Upon arriving, he is greeted by Ahsoka, who claims to be a “old family friend”.

Shortly after, Ahsoka talks to Luke‎‎, where he says he is a lot like Anakin, offering advice before saying goodbye.‎

READ TOO:

Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, as well as Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.