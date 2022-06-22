RTP celebrates São João again with a special broadcast

on the eve of Saint John’s day. Or the Day of Free Masonrya RTP fills up with song it’s from party in an issue designed to mark the date. The channel returns to the traditional broadcast by first time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

live from Serra do Pilarin Vila Nova de Gaiabut with presence in other parts of the country, the public station will broadcast live “the return of the Feasts of Saint John”. According to the channel, the broadcast, which can be followed through the RTP1 and gives RTP Internationalpromises to bring viewers “all the excitement lived in the streets”, as well as moments in which “There will be no shortage of good conversation, tradition, gastronomy and lots of music”.

Starting at 10 am of this Thursday (23)with Hélder Reis, Joana Teles and Jose Manuel MonteiroGaia will be the point of connection for the spectators, with reporting points in other cities, such as Braga, Vila do Conde and Almada. The islands are not forgotten, as the RTP is also present in the Terceira Islanda fourth reporting point.

Throughout the day, there is still space for a live call to fontainhasone of the traditional places of São João in the city of Harbor. Among various musical moments, the broadcast extends to 5:30 pmbeing only interrupted at 1 pm for the Evening Newspaper and resumed at 3:15 pm.

The channel also has a special night broadcast. after the TV newsfollowing the formats Saint John’s Night and night of marches. The first aims to accompany not only the dancers in the undefeated city, like the typical fireworks session. The second takes to the public the bonfires and the jumps in them in the Azores and the “Rhythm and Colorful” popular marches from Angra do Heroísmo, accompanied by the philharmonic bands from Terceira Island. night of marchespresented by Vasco Pernes and Tatiana Ouriqueends the night, from 00h.