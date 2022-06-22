Ryan Gosling’s Radical Transformation as Barbie’s Ken: Platinum Blonde and More Than Demanding Fitness – Movie News

Alongside Margot Robbie, the actor stars in the long-awaited film by Greta Gerwig.

In 2023, we will witness a new live-action adaptation of one of the most famous pop icons in our history: Barbie. The one in charge of bringing the mythical doll to life will be Margot Robbie, who will also participate as a producer on the project. But, as we all know, where there is a Barbie there is also a Ken, and the one chosen to incarnate him was Ryan Gosling, who is already completely transforming himself to be Barbie’s boyfriend.

Since Warner Bros. Pictures started the first talks with Robbie in 2018 for her to become Barbie in a live-action movie, four years have passed before we have the first images of the actress in her iconic blue tiara and the famous pink car.

It was as difficult to find the perfect protagonist as it was to find her mate, Ken. But that election didn’t take long, and word quickly spread that Ryan Gosling would be chosen for the task. Just as the protagonist of Harley Quinn will have to undergo a remarkable transformation, her co-star is not far behind and has already started the sea change.

While we’ve seen the protagonist of Blade Runner 2049 in different and very varied roles, until now we hadn’t figured out what the actor would look like in such a physically different character, as revealed by actor Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), who is also part of the cast of the film, in the show Entertainment Tonight.

“Ryan is 100%, definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as he thinks about the importance of work, he also loves food. He only heard things in passing, like his strict regimen and the emphasis he puts on taking care of his body. I respect him a lot.”

In addition to knowing the fitness of millions, we now also have an official image of the actor dressed as Ken. The Greta Gerwig-directed feature film will be released on July 20, 2023. While we wait, take a look at Ryan Gosling’s look!