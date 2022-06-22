Samsung has 50 million cell phones ‘stopped’ in stock

The Elec announced that Samsung is experiencing an “inventory bloat” problem, with almost 50 million cell phones stopped in the hands of distributors. The number is equivalent to 20% of the South Korean brand’s annual target – which is not a small amount.

The number of Samsung smartphones in stock is almost exceeding twice than the manufacturer generally expects in a calendar year. The company projects about 10% of its annual smartphone production volume in unsold stock from distributors.

According to Phone Arenamost of this idle stock would be constituted by appliances of the intermediate family Galaxy A.

Some of the new smartphones in the Samsung Galaxy A lineup include the A33, A53 and A73 5G models. (Samsung)Source: Samsung

Samsung had a target of more than 300 million sales and production of around 330 million phones by 2022. However, the plans did not count on the invasion of Ukraine or the soaring of inflation around the world.

Plans for the future

In response to the situation different from what it expected, the manufacturer cut its manufacturing flow by half in May, compared to the first months of the year. In exact numbers, manufacturing went from 20 million units per month to 10 million. Its orders for component supply were also reduced from 30% to 70% between April and May.

The brand must limit its production until stock levels return to a “safe spectrum”. However, there is still potential for the second half to be strong at Samsung, considering the demand for its mid-range smartphones, even if slightly lower than expected, and growing public interest in its future foldable devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.