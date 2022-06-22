Samsung Smart TVs from 2022 win prices in Brazil; see | TVs

Samsung has revealed, on its official website, the prices of the brand’s 2022 line of smart TVs. The Neo QLED 8K and 4K models received suggested price indications on the website, and several are now available for purchase. So far, however, the only television that was presented to the public was the Neo QLED QN90B, which comes in 43″, 50″, 55″ and 65″ size options — the televisions cost R$ 5,999, R$ 6,499, R$7,499 and R$11,399 respectively.

As its code indicates, the QLED QN90B arrives to replace the QN90A in the television market. The device has 4K resolution, mini LED technology on the panel and up to 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it still has support for the Dolby Atmos audio protocol, the same used in cinemas, and AMD’s FreeSync technology, which tends to avoid “tearing” in the image. Next, see the other models and their prices.

In the QLED line, the 2022 model Q80B appears on Samsung’s official website in three different sizes: 50″, 55″ and 65″. All have 4K resolution, game mode and prices ranging from R$ 5,999, R$ 6,999 and R$ 9,999, respectively.The TVs also have Dolby Atmos audio, an AI processor and Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

The Q65B model, a level below the Q80B, but still with quantum dot technology and 4K resolution, appears in versions of 50″, 55″, 60″, 65″ and 70″. R$3,699, R$3,999, R$4,999, R$5,999 and R$6,999, respectively. Entry level model, the Q60B has 50″ (R$3,699), 55″ (R$3,499) and 65″ versions ” (BRL 5,899).

In the Neo QLED line, which uses a mini LED panel, the QN85B model has four size options: 55″, 65″, 75″ and 85″, with prices ranging from R$9,999 for the second size, R$16,999 for the second size. third and up to R$26,999 for the biggest one. The 55″ version has no price displayed on Samsung’s website. These models have built-in Alexa voice assistant, Dolby Atmos sound, slim design and 4K resolution. The model succeeds the QN85A.

The 2022 QN700B series 8K TV is only available in 55″ and 65″ sizes — however, prices are not yet recorded on the official website. The devices have 8K full resolution and so-called “virtual sound in motion” and an AI processor. The TV has an ultra-slim design and a premium finish.

One level up, the QN800B series has set prices: R$16,999 for the 65″ version and R$26,999 for the 75″ version. The top of the line, QN900B, costs BRL 59,999 in the 75″ option and comes to a salty BRL 89,999 in the largest 85″ size.

In the Crystal UHD entry line, Samsung also released prices. The BU8000 model comes in sizes of 43″, 50″, 55″, 60″, 65″, 75″ and 85″. R$4,699, R$6,999 and R$13,999 All models are 4K.

About the price of TVs already on the website – despite the absence of an official announcement – Samsung responded to the TechTudo with a note:

“We are starting to update the 2022 TV line up and, soon, we will launch the new portfolio to the Brazilian market, bringing more information about the company’s strategy. Samsung. So far, we’ve introduced the Neo QLED QN90 to the market, the first high-performance TV for gamers, with 144 Hz, Super Ultra Wide screen and guaranteed against burn-in.”

