Samsung starts offering TikTok integrated into its TVs in Brazil with an exclusive experience

This Wednesday (22), the Samsung announced that it has made available on its models of smart TVs, monitors and on the smart projector The Freestyle the installation of the application TikTok in Brazil, in addition to improving a feature on The Sero TV. According to the company, the novelty comes to meet the demand of a generation that is connected and attentive to innovations by offering everything intuitively, with automatic scrolling, that is, without typing on the TV.

The South Korean brand highlighted the exclusive experience offered with Samsung TV The Sero, the first and only available on the market capable of rotating the screen vertically and adapting to content in the “standing” format. “In the case of TikTok, this experience can be even better with The Sero televisions, especially designed for the millennial generation, who increasingly want connected and versatile solutions, such as a vertical TV”, says the Senior Manager of Visual Display. from Samsung Latin America, Celso Barros.

Consumers can now download the app through the app store on their Samsung TV. According to the company, device needs to be 2018 or newer and have the Tizen operating system. To download the TikTok app on a compatible Samsung Smart TV, just make sure the device is connected to the Internet. Then, just enter the app store, located just below the top banner on the TV home screen, and type “TikTok” in the search icon. After that, just select the application and, finally, click Download. Once downloaded, the user just needs to log in and feed content based on their interests. The application navigation is simple, done by the remote control.

Source link