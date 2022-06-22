Samsung would have 50 million cell phones stranded after falling sales of intermediaries, according to newspaper

The global cellphone market is expecting a significant drop in sales as fears of an economic recession mount, which has led manufacturers to reduce their production to avoid stranded stocks of handsets. Samsung would be facing this issue currently. According to the South Korean newspaper The Electhe company has more than 50 million unsold handsets that are stranded in the inventories of its distributors around the world.

















Samsung would have estimated to sell 270 million cell phones in 2022, which indicates that the 50 million cell phones stranded represent almost 20% of this total, which has been raising concerns in South Korea. Typically, the number of devices in stock that are not sold is around 10%.

The numbers indicate that the demand for the company’s cell phones is falling. Contrary to what many would think, the problem is not in the more expensive and top-of-the-line cell phones, such as the S series. In stocks, Galaxy A mid-line devices predominate.

The low demand for Samsung’s more affordable phones may indicate that people who buy phones in this price range are suffering from the global economic situation, making buying a new phone not among their priorities.

according to The ElecSamsung had planned to manufacture 20 million phones in early 2022, but cut production in half in May due to low demand and high inventory levels, which led the South Korean company to cut total production by 30 million. units this year. Despite the problems in the sales of intermediaries, Samsung dominated the mobile market in Latin America in the first quarter of 2022, followed by Lenovo, Xiaomi, Apple and OPPO.

