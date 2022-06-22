São Paulo agrees to hire Marcos Guilherme, who returns to the club after 4 years

São Paulo agreed this Tuesday to hire Marcos Guilherme. The 26-year-old striker has terminated his contract with Internacional and will sign a valid contract until the end of the year, with the possibility of staying longer if he reaches certain goals.

One of the conditions for Marcos Guilherme to stay in São Paulo after the current season is for him to participate in 50% of the minutes played by the team until the end of the year. There are other goals that have not been revealed.

In recent days, Tricolor had already forwarded the agreement with the athlete, who is from São Paulo at heart and had the dream of playing for the club again. Marcos Guilherme defended São Paulo between 2017 and 2018, on loan, helping to rid the club of relegation in the Brazilian Championship under the command of Dorival Júnior.

Despite having given his word to São Paulo, Marcos Guilherme received a proposal from Fluminense in recent days. Coach Fernando Diniz had the desire to count on the striker, who did not give in, preferring to return to Morumbi.

Marcos Guilherme has characteristics that the squad led by Rogério Ceni lacks. The coach has long wanted to hire speed attackers who excel in one-on-one against defenders, and the player can fill that gap.

As the transfer window for Brazilian football only opens on July 18, Marcos Guilherme will not be able to make his debut for São Paulo in the short term. The player has not played an official match for two months, when he participated in Santos’ 3-0 victory over América-MG.

