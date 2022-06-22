São Paulo lineup: Ceni should change the team against Palmeiras | Sao Paulo

São Paulo ended its preparation, this Wednesday, for the first game against Palmeiras for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, on Thursday, at 8 pm, in Morumbi.

Coach Rogério Ceni should promote changes in the team in relation to the last game, against the same rival, for the Brazilian Championship. After the press conference last Monday, he indicated changes due to wear.

The sides are the most likely to have modifications. For the Brasileirão, Igor Vinicius and Reinaldo started as starters and can be preserved for the game against Juventude, on Sunday. Thus, Rafinha and Welington should be chosen for the Copa do Brasil duel.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in training for São Paulo — Photo: Felipe Espindola / www.saopaulofc.net Rogério Ceni training for São Paulo — Photo: Felipe Espindola / www.saopaulofc.net

In midfield, the question remains whether the coach will remain with a system with six players. A 3-6-1 system was used in the last game, with Patrick filling in for Luciano, leaving Calleri more isolated.

In this case, Luciano and Eder vie for a spot alongside Calleri. Rodrigo Nestor, which has been used frequently, is also at risk of being preserved.

Ceni will still not be able to count on eight injured players: Andrés Colorado, Gabriel Sara, Nikão, Talles Costa, Alisson, Luan, Caio and Walce. Moreira, called up by the Portuguese under-18 team, is also absent.

In this way, a possible São Paulo for this farm has: Jandrei, Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes, Patrick (Luciano) and Welington (Reinaldo); Calleri;

In this Wednesday’s activity, Rogério Ceni led a technical and tactical training session. Some players also did free-kick work.

