São Paulo reaches agreement to hire Marcos Guilherme | Sao Paulo

São Paulo reached an agreement to sign Marcos Guilherme. The striker terminated his contract with Internacional and was free to sign with any club.

Needing a speed player for the attack, Tricolor intensified conversations last week and, quickly, managed to reach an outcome. The contract must initially be for one year, which can be extended to the end of the period.

Marcos Guilherme has Covid-19 and is awaiting a negative test to attend the CT in the next few days, take the exams and carry out the necessary signatures.

1 of 2 Marcos Guilherme in a match for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Marcos Guilherme in a match for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

One point that counted in favor for the deal to happen was Marcos Guilherme’s own desire. After his first spell at São Paulo, in 2017, the player identified with the club and never hid his desire to return.

In the period of a year in which he wore the Tricolor shirt, the striker played 49 games and scored nine goals.

Coach Rogério Ceni was also consulted and endorsed the player’s hiring, although he did not work with the player in 2017. Marcos Guilherme arrived at the club weeks after the coach’s dismissal.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

With the departure of Marquinhos, sold to Arsenal-ING, and the serious injury of Caio, who will only return in 2023, Rogério Ceni does not have any speed attacker on the wings.

The gap had already been exposed by the coach since the beginning of the year, when the club moved and tried to hire names like Soteldo, ex-Santos, and Douglas Costa, ex-Grêmio.

+ Read more news from São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge São Paulo🎧

+ Watch: all about the Sao Paulo on ge, on Globo and on sportv