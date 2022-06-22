See the new function that mimics a person on the phone

O Google announced the launch of Duplex in Brazil this month. The device makes use of artificial intelligence to make automatic connections and confirm opening hours, without the need for a human on the other end of the line. The company’s main goal is for the feature to act as a personal assistant, preserving as much natural language as possible. However, there is still a good way to go.

The presentation of the new feature took place at the Google event in Brazil, when the company gave a brief demonstration of the platform’s capabilities. To build natural-sounding sentences and converse with humans with as little friction as possible, the virtual assistant utilizes the company’s natural language understanding (NLU) technology.

But, at least for now, the conversation shows signs of robotization by confirming days and hours of operation in a place that is registered on Maps and Search.

How it works?

When a call is made, the AI ​​recognizes itself as an automated service. This is a mechanism that aims for transparency, so that the person on the other end of the line knows they are talking to a robot. Google uses Duplex to make approximately 200 connections per day.

According to the company, confirming schedules is just one of the processes that can be automated with Duplex. Another option that is becoming available to Brazilians is the purchase of movie tickets over the internet through voice commands – something that is currently being tested in partnership with Ingresso.com.

In addition, a collaboration with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will allow users to use the tool to find out how to find the polling place in the 2022 elections using the Google search page. In practice, it works like a supercharged Google Assistant.