Seven players who can paint in Flamengo for war in Ukraine

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is ongoing and seems to have no end in sight. In the last transfer window, FIFA allowed players to terminate with their clubs, whether from Ukraine or Russia, aiming at their safety and that of their family, in addition to applying sporting sanctions to Russians, minimizing disputes between local teams and reducing only to Russian football. At the beginning of the year, some clubs have already taken the opportunity to repatriate some Brazilians who are in the countries. With Flamengo it was no different.

Rubro-Negro brought defender Pablo from Lokomotiv Moscow and side Ayrton Lucas from Spartak Moscow. There were also other names in other teams in Brazil, such as former Flamengo Alan Patrick, who was speculated at Ninho do Urubu, but left Shakhtar Donestk, from Ukraine, to defend Internacional.

This Tuesday (21), FIFA reported that the termination period has extended until June 2023.

“The provisions approved by the Council office provide that in the event that clubs affiliated with the Ukrainian Football Federation (SAF) or the Russian Football Federation (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their foreign players and/or coaches by 30 June 2022 at the latest – and unless otherwise agreed in writing – these players or coaches have the right to suspend their employment until June 2023.

With that in mind, MRN separated seven well-known names of Brazilian fans who are working in one of the two countries at war.

claudinho

Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Striker Claudinho has already mentioned Flamengo and said he would play for the Rio team. The 25-year-old has played for Zenit, from Russia, since leaving Red Bull Bragantino in August 2021. He also has stints with the Olympic team, and the search for a spot in the World Cup was perhaps another attraction for the player. come to Flamengo, in addition to fleeing the war.

Pedrinho

Photo: Publicity / Shakhtar Donestk

The player left Corinthians to sign with Benfica in August 2020. In July of the following year, he moved to Shakhtar Donestk, from Ukraine, where he is still today. At 24, he can be a good option for Flamengo’s squad, especially with Bruno Henrique’s injury, despite Pedrinho playing on the right side, unlike shirt 27.

Yuri Alberto

Photo: Zenit / Publicity

Claudinho’s teammate at Russia’s Zenit, the 21-year-old striker left Internacional in January but did not expect he would face a military confrontation. In addition to playing centrally, being another option for the eventual embezzlement of Gabigol, the athlete can also play for the right and left sides, functions that are not new to him. In addition, the low age also counts in favor, especially considering the rejuvenation of the team that Dorival Júnior seeks to find.

malcom

Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Another right winger who closes Zenit’s Brazilian attacking trio. At the age of 25, Malcom also had his stints in the Brazilian national team. Revealed by Corinthians, he left the São Paulo club in 2016 to defend Bordeaux, from France. In July 2018 he joined Barcelona, ​​before moving to Russia in 2019.

Wendel

Photo: Zenit / Publicity

Revealed by Fluminense, the midfielder passed by Sporting Lisboa before arriving in Russia, in 2020. The player was speculated at Flamengo, and rumors guaranteed that Rubro-Negro monitored his situation with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It is a good option for the eventual departure of Andreas Pereira, or even Willian Arão, who was asked by Jorge Jesus at Fenerbahçe.

Douglas Santos

Photo: Zenit / Publicity

At 28 years old, the left-back also defends Zenit. The player was Olympic champion for Brazil in 2016, at Maracanã. The player may be an option for Ayrton Lucas, as Filipe Luís is getting older and he may not even have his contract renewed with Mengão. Douglas Santos was revealed by Náutico and had stints at Udinese, Atlético-MG and Hamburg before arriving at Zenit.

babble

Photo: Publicity / West Ham

The only foreigner on the list, but known to Brazilian fans. One of the pillars of the 2017 Brazilian champion Corinthians, the defender even played in the Premier League for West Ham. His age of 30 years, despite not being so advanced, can be one of the negative points considering the average age of the Flamengo team, but the Paraguayan is seen with good eyes by most Brazilian fans. When it comes to the Most Beloved in Brazil, it is an uncertain position, and the players that the club already has in the squad are often rotated, either due to injuries or technical options.

