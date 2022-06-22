Shiba Inu (SHIB) Soars Nearly 50% After Traders Bet Bitcoin and Ethereum Have Stopped Falling

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is up nearly 50% in recent days amid investor excitement after brief rally of cryptocurrency relief. According to data from CoinGecko, the SHIB token jumped by 48% this Wednesday (22) compared to the weekend.

Much of the appreciation took place yesterday, following a rally that saw Bitcoin (BTC) pass the $21,000 mark. At the end of the story, the token fell again after traders took profits at a time of further deceleration in the price of the main cryptocurrencies on the market.

Price charts suggest that Shib has support (price with high buying demand) at $0.0000082, as well as resistance (price with high selling interest) at $0.000011 in case a new bounce happens. Despite the rise, SHIB is 89% below its all-time high, reached in October last year. Still, the crypto has a market cap of more than $5.5 billion.

Analysts said the SHIB surge was purely speculative, not a strong, reasoned move. “The bias of recent events suggests to investors that Bitcoin and Ethereum have reached market bottoms in the last week and that a recovery could happen in the short term,” Edson Ayllon, product manager at dHEDGE, said in an interview with CoinDesk. “This kind of sentiment shows a resumption of confidence among speculators. On account of the lack of utility, SHIB attracts speculation,” he added.

Kate Kurbanova, co-founder of risk management platform Apostro, agrees. “The reasons for the Shiba Inu’s last jump are a little difficult to explain and don’t have a concrete connection. Retail investors may have hoarded the token hoping that Elon Musk could tweet at any time and drive the growth of the digital asset, which translates to long-term gains,” she pointed out. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and well-known supporter of Dogecoin (DOGE), reaffirmed his preference for cryptocurrency earlier this week. “I still support Dogecoin,” he said, adding that he continued to buy the token that is the main memecoin market – Shiba Inu comes next.

This week, some of SHIB’s gains came after developers released a proposal to the community on Sunday (19), suggesting changes to the use of a token from the Shiba Inu ecosystem. BONE, governance token and main asset issued as a reward for those who do staking (deposit of crypto into a smart contract) of SHIB, would be used to pay fees on Shiba Inu, a second layer protocol (which depends on another blockchain to work) by Shiba Inu, which has not yet been released. The fees would in turn go towards application deployment and development.

During a presentation at the Point Zero Forum event in Switzerland this Wednesday (22), Brad Garlinghouse, founder of Ripple, spoke about the speculative nature of memecoins like DOGE and SHIB.

“I’ve publicly stated that I believe the vast majority of tokens will disappear after a while, because I can’t imagine their usefulness,” Garlinghouse said. “Some were created a bit as sarcastic rhetoric. Dogecoin is a clear example of something that has never been usefully developed. The founders dropped the project. The move is based on Elon Musk’s tweets,” he said. “It’s purely speculative. I believe this is unhealthy for the cryptocurrency market,” he added.

