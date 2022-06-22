Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, goes viral once again by dancing to the hit of Doja Cat; watch!

Family with talent to give and sell! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, went viral again this week by showing that she rocks the dance. The 16-year-old appeared in the choreography video for “Vegas”, Doja Cat’s song for the “Elvis” movie soundtrack, during a class at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles, California.

Shiloh was in the center, along with other dancers, performing the movements created by the dance instructor and choreographer Hamilton Evans, very famous on YouTube. The young woman drew attention for throwing herself into the choreography and rocking every step. The 7-minute-long video already has over 2 million views.

Shiloh’s parents support their daughter. In an interview earlier this month with Us Weekly, a source close to the family stated that Brad and Angelina are pure pride. “They wouldn’t have a problem if she wants to go pro, but they’re not putting any pressure on her.”, he said. Shiloh still hasn’t disclosed if she intends to pursue a career as a dancer, but with that much talent, the crowd is guaranteed, isn’t it? See the full video below:

Brangelina’s daughter had already conquered the web by breaking everything to the sound of Lizzo’s hit, “About Damn Time”, which was a resounding success on TikTok. Shiloh hit every count of the choreography, which even included floor moves. The full version of the video was posted on the teenager’s dance teacher’s channel. Just spy:

The blonde also appeared in videos dancing to hits like “Leave The Door Open”, by the duo Silk Sonic, formed by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, and “The Jump Off”, by Lil Kim. She has even revealed her versatility and ability to adapt to different musical genres by rocking the choreography of none other than Anitta’s music. OMG! In the clip, the teenager really enjoys the Latin rhythm of “Suéltate”, a partnership of DJ ‘Sam i’ with Anitta, BIA & Jarina De Marco. Check out:

