Snapchat plans to launch subscription plan with exclusive features

One more social network is intending to launch a paid service, it is the subscription plan of the Snapchatwhich should have new exclusive features, including the option to pin a conversation.

In this way, users who choose to signature will be able to access not only exclusive features, but also experimental and pre-release ones from the network.

Snapchat subscription plan

With the premium subscription, Snapchat customers will receive custom social media icons as well as a special badge. The news was discovered by a notable developer on Twitter, Alessandro Paluzzi, and Liz Markman, who is a spokeswoman for Snap (the company that owns Snapchat), confirmed.

Although Markan did not give details about the feature, developer Paluzzi said that the service subscription should start with 4.59 euros, which corresponds to approximately R$ 24.88 per month at the current price.

free trial

Also according to Paluzzi’s tweets, Snapchat could provide users with a free trial for a week. As for payment, it must be charged through the customers’ Play Store account and subscriptions can be automatically renewed after a selected interval, until the user cancels it.

Snapchat Plus Exclusive Features

Among the new tools, it will be possible to mark a friend as “best friend nº 1”, or “#1 BFF”, in addition to access to exclusive icons and a seal that identifies their “premium status”, as mentioned before, and will also be You can see which friends view your posts again.

Snapchat has already introduced new features recently

Snapchat has recently added new features, such as the Shared Stories feature, where users who have been added to Shared Stories groups can invite others to join those groups in order to contribute to the stories.

Additionally, Snap has expanded a partnership with ShareChat’s Moj to integrate augmented reality (AR) Camera Kit technology into MX Takatak. In this way, from then on, the MX TakaTak app offers the option to access new camera experiences (AR) from Snapchat.