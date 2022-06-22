“So he could help…”; Venê Casagrande exposes ‘chat’ with Jorge Jesus about Arão and +3 from Flamengo

O Flamengo is going through a somewhat complicated moment, trying to assert himself in the season now that he has announced a new coach, since Paulo Sousa had been criticized a lot and could not stand the pressure. The team led by Dorival Júnior has not yet given signs that it can fight for titles, but it seeks to find regularity little by little.

Much of this lower-than-expected performance is due to the performance of athletes, even those who were considered essential, but who are unable to gear up in 2022. In order for the scenario to change, the board tried to announce reinforcements, promising even more movesaiming to regain the confidence that was marked in 2019.

On the other hand, if some can arrive, others are also considered to leave. In market news, rumors put 4 holders of Mais Querido as “in the crosshairs” of Jorge Jesus, who took over Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, wanting reinforcements. The most recent was Willian Arão, who joined Gabigol, Andreas Pereira and Bruno Henrique.

To learn more about these possibilities, the journalist Venê Casagrande, in contact with Mister, asked exactly about the chances of the quartet changing airs. However, the Portuguese was soon making it clear that he has no intention of looking for his former players, unless Rubro-Negro is willing to break up.

“To those who ask if Fenerbahçe are trying to sign Arão: In contact with Jorge Jesus, he told me that he will not try to sign any Flamengo player. Unless Fla shows willingness to sell and then he could help. That is, at this moment, zero trading“wrote the journalist, who is always up to date with news about Cariocas.