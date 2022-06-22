Startup earns BRL 6 million offering applications for operator customers – Pequenas Empresas Grandes Negócios

+



According to data from the Pew Research Center, the Brazilian application market is one of the fastest growing in the world. With the objective of surfing this growth, Rodrigo Murta and Franklin Valadares decided to found ProUser Apps. THE startup develops language and geolocation apps that are distributed by operators and virtual stores. In 2021, the company earned around R$ 6 million.

Before feeling confident to undertake, Murta went through two companies associated with software development. Valadares, on the other hand, founded two businesses of his own until he joined Murta. “We combined two things. He brought the expertise in product development and I came with the marketing part”, says Murta to PEGN.

With experience in the telecommunications market, Murta says that he saw in apps a new opportunity for operators to distribute other services in addition to the traditional ones, such as internet, SMS and telephony. Linked to this, according to him, there is a major problem in the distribution of applications, as few people have cards registered in stores such as Google Play and Apple Store. “All great apps suffer from this. The operator, on the other hand, has a very large asset, which is distribution and the means of collection”, explains Murta.

Founded in 2017, ProUser Apps today has three apps in its portfolio. The oldest of them is called Tô Aqui, a geolocation app that allows family members to locate themselves. “It also has other features. I can share the route with the estimated arrival date, see the battery level and start a quick conversation”, says Murta.

The other apps are Taplingo, focused on language teaching, and Reestrutura, a platform that offers student tutoring for Elementary II and High School students. Both use Flash Card templates, where you associate an expression with images. The average ticket for the products ranges from R$ 12.90 to 19.90 per month. However, the plans may have different values ​​depending on the purchase method.

“There are two models. In one, you purchase a plan from your carrier and are entitled to use some apps without having to pay for it. We also have the sales distribution model through the operator. Instead of paying via credit card, you pay through the operator bill”, explains Murta.

In Brazil, the startup has partnerships with TIM, Claro, Oi and an ISPs, a company whose function is to integrate operators from the countryside. The startup also operates outside Brazil, in countries such as Colombia, Portugal and Spain. According to Murta, the market for mobile phone companies for the distribution of services is more mature in Europe. “They have very well designed commercial models. To give you an idea, in France, many people pay for the single ticket through the operator.”

For the future, the company intends to grow in the number of customers and expand into new international markets. Today, adding up all the apps, there are about 12 million accounts. It is also on the radar to use the Rebriga app to explore the education sector. Recently, ProUser opened negotiations with Editora FTD. For 2022, the expectation is to earn BRL 37 million and expand the number of employees from 22 to 28.

