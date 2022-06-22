Steam: Summer Sale starts on Thursday (23) and promises lots of discounts

The Steam Summer Sale is always one of the best opportunities of the year for PC gamers to tweak their game collection with several breathtaking offers, and the next splurge already has a date to start, so write it down on your schedule and know all the details below!

On June 23 (Thursday) the Summer Promotion will start, which will last until July 7, so take the opportunity to make plans and accounts with your credit card bill now! Also check out the fun promotional announcement trailer:

Although we still don’t have an official list with all the titles that will be discounted, we already know that we will have offers on games like Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Ghostwire: Tokyobut we will certainly still have thousands of small and large offers in the future!

As usual, limited collectibles will also be offered, such as mysterious cards and emblems, and everything purchased during this period can be converted into points to spend on backgrounds and avatars.

In other words, take advantage of the next few days to put together a neat wish list and leave all the games that interest you on the radar, because things should heat up pretty fast next Thursday. Happy shopping and happy gaming!