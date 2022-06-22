Telegram Premium is a little more expensive for iPhone users – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Telegram Premium already started to be released to users. The service offers some unique features like the option to transcribe voice messages, the ability to send files up to 4GB and the like. The monthly fee, however, is not the same for those who subscribe to Android, iPhone (iOS) or PC.

Telegram Premium costs up to BRL 24.90 per month, depending on the platform (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

Reports of the disparity in values ​​began to emerge this Monday (20). After the release of Premium to iOS for R$ 24.90 per month, other amounts were reported in the Tecnoblog Community. It is the case of the application for android (via Play Store) which, as verified in our tests, costs R$ 23.99.

But this is not the only disparity. This is because, by downloading the application directly from the Telegram website, the monthly fee is even lower: R$ 12.49. In this case, subscribers need to enter their credit card details directly into Telegram, as this method does not use the Google Play Store payment system.

The monthly fee of R$ 12.49 is the same when making the Windows signature. As with the Android app downloaded from the Telegram website, users are directed to the Premium Bot, which forwards users to the contracting system, after accessing the “Telegram Premium” section in the settings. Then, simply enter your credit card details to secure your subscription.

Telegram Premium prices when subscribing through the App Store (iPhone) and Play Store (Android) (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

But why is it more expensive by the App Store and Play Store?

This disparity, it seems, is linked to platform service fees. In the case of the Play Store, for example, Google has a system that charges 15% on the first $1 million in annual earnings and 30% for profits over $1 million in the year. Apple also charges a prorated of store sales.

No wonder, when hiring on my iPhone, I was immediately directed to the App Store system. Also, in my tests, I couldn’t even access the Premium Bot by Apple cell phone. The bot is only available to those who installed the Android app from the messenger site, not the Play Store.

Still, not all apps offer the option to subscribe. In addition to cell phones, during tests of the technoblog, we were only able to simulate the signature on Telegram Desktop for Windows. The option was not available in both versions for macOS (App Store) how much for Linux.

I was also unable to register via Telegram Web.