Tessa Thompson explains why Valkyrie is called the King of Asgard

The Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, is known as the King of Asgard in Thor: Love and Thunder. This has caused some confusion in the minds of fans, and the actress addresses the situation in an interview.

talking to the Total Film, Tessa Thompson says that the Valkyrie is called King because that’s how the Thor it was called when he passed the job to her, and the people of Asgard didn’t bother to change that.

“She’s kind of a king. I know there has been some confusion on the internet in terms of gender with her being king. The truth is, that’s the job that Thor was supposed to do, and so he gave her the job, and we just don’t bother changing the title, because the title is ‘king’, and she’s like, ‘Well, I I can be king’. We see the suits she wears as sort of a fun nod to Frida Kahlo.” – It says Thompson.

The actress also says that Valkyrie likes it though “is uncomfortable with the bureaucratic elements of New Asgard”.

READ TOO:

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and arrives in Brazilian cinemas on July 7.