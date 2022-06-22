The director says he will unite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in a film again

The actors Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson can still work together on the same film again, if it depends on the director David Cronenbergknown for The fly and Crimes of the Future.

The director has worked with both Stewart and Pattinson; He in Maps to the Starsand she in Crimes of the Future.

Cronenberg further revealed that he met Stewart through Robert Pattinson and said he admires both of them as artists.

“It was Robert who really introduced me to Kristen. They developed beautifully, separately, as actors,” he told World of Reel.

The director also said that he has ideas to bring them together again in a movie in the future.

“Making art films and successfully carrying it forward. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me yes, I can definitely think of a movie or an idea that would be great to have them together.” “I don’t want to get into that subject because this wouldn’t be my next movie. This can be problematic though, as fans can expect a certain type of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for Stewart and Pattinson. So I have a strange feeling that it might be problematic; It’s just theoretical for now”, explained the director.

Kristen Stewart says she’ll die if she doesn’t direct a bisexual-themed movie

The actress has a new project as director. She is adapting the book for the screens The Chronology of Water (A Chronology of Water, in free translation), which has bisexuality as its theme, and is part of the memoirs of the author, Lidia Yuknavitch.

“If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I’m going to die”she told Indie Wire. “She’s in my blood,” Kristen said of the work’s author. “And I knew that before I met her. As soon as I met her, it was like we started this race without any sense of competition… My only goal is to finish the script and hire a spectacular actress: I’m going to write the best female role in the world. I’m going to write a role that I really want but that I’m not going to play.”

