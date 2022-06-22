The Handmaids Tale, Season 5: Premiere date and spoilers

After a one-year wait, fans of The Handmaid’s Tale got news about the fifth season. The Hulu platform brought not only the premiere date of the 5th season of the series, but also unpublished images and information.

Continues after advertising

The 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale find June facing the consequences of killing Commander Waterford. In the aftershock of the previous season, June will struggle to redefine her identity and purpose.

Meanwhile, widow Serena will try to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s reach approaches Canada. Season 5 will also see Commander Lawrence working with Aunt Lydia as he works to reform Gilead and rise to power. And June, Luke and Moira will fight Gilead from afar as they continue their mission to find and save Hannah, June’s daughter.

Continues after advertising

Here’s What We Know About Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Image: Disclosure.

Hulu confirmed on Monday, June 13, that season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere in the United States on September 14, 2022. With this, the platform will release weekly episodes of the new year, instead of premiering the season all at once.

Also Read: The Handmaid’s Tale Has Solid Season 4, But Doubtful Ending

In Brazil, Paramount Plus has not yet released the premiere date of the episodes. But it is possible that they will also premiere on September 14, 2022.

Continues after advertising

Cast: Who will be in Season 5?

The series stars Elisabeth Moss as June. The production also stars Yvonne Strahovski as Serena. Along with Strahovski and Moss, the series also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel as well as Sam Jaeger.

Image: Disclosure.

What will happen in season 5?

the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will likely explore the consequences of June’s actions, as well as the consequences for a pregnant Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski). And her choices will have a significant impact on her husband Luke (OT Fagbenle) and best friend Moira (Moira Wiley).

In the end, June orchestrated events for her to gain control over Waterford. So she and a mob of former handmaidens killed him and hung his body on a wall – the kind of punishment inflicted on Gilead. Below his body, written in blood, was the key phrase “Nolite te bastardes carburondorum.”

Continues after advertising

Also Read: Where The Handmaid’s Tale is Filmed and Filming Secrets

June indicated to her husband Luke that she would leave her Canadian home, but where would she go and what would she do? Showrunner Bruce Miller told EW that Season 5 will be “Definitely Sophie’s Choice: The Series, as you’re moving on with someone who made these terrible choices.”

He added: “It’s American history – can we go back to normal or do we have to move on to something new? And that’s where June is now.”

Hulu released never-before-seen footage of the new episodes that also bring some details.

The two new images show Serena and June, two contrasting characters within the series. Serena, wife of Commander Waterford, is shown in mourning garb, with a black veil and dress. However, instead of looking particularly sad, Serena looks, well, “serene.” A small smile rests on her face as she looks at an invisible object (perhaps her late husband’s grave?). Certainly, for a grieving widow, the new season will find Serena in a more dynamic state of her life.

Image: Disclosure.

The other new image released shows June, formerly known in Gilead as Offred, dressed in contrast to Serena in white. However, June seems anything but peaceful. Her eyes locked with the onlookers, and her mouth turned into a snarl. June, after the assassination of Commander Waterford, is ready for a fight.

So, excited about the new season?