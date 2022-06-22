The Marvels | Brie Larson reveals photo of first meeting with Iman Vellani

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) shared a photo of the first meeting she had with Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) before production began on The Marvels.

At the time, with the global health crisis on the rise, the two talked via zoom.

“From the first Zoom meeting, I knew she was going to be the best Marvel.”

Recently, Vellani shared what it was like working alongside Larson and Teyonah Parris on the film.

‎”They are like my older sisters. They are very easy to work with, and really take care of me. They’re super protective, and I was so grateful for that, because I felt super intimidated going into filming. I was the youngest, the rookie, and all I could think was, ‘I need to be able to provide what they need to make a convincing scene.’ He understands? I didn’t want to let them down.”

explained.

“‎I think it worked out really well, and it was honestly super fun to film alongside them.”

The series by Ms. Marvel, which already has two episodes available, presents Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. Aspiring artist, gamer and a voracious writer, she is a huge fan of the Avengers – Captain Marvel in particular.

But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. That is, until she is given super powers, like the heroes she’s always looked up to. After all, life is easier with super powers, right?

the marvels will have direction of Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), and is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, with Brie Larson in the lead role.

In addition to her, the arrivals of Iman Vellani like Ms. marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The script is the responsibility of Megan McDonnellwho worked in WandaVision. This is a complete change in the first film’s creative team.