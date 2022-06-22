The “one thousand and one utilities” of the physical stores in Magalu

Magazine Luiza has 1,400 physical stores throughout Brazil

From time to time, the advent of new technologies leads experts in a hurry to decree the end of some activity. With streaming, they said that cinema would die, but the big screen continued to attract crowds.

More recently, the explosion of e-commerce has caused many to claim that brick-and-mortar stores will disappear. Again, they were wrong. An example is Magazine Luiza. Between 2018 and 2021, the retailer opened 444 stores in the country. Now, its network has more than 1,400 units, and that number continues to grow.

In addition to physical establishments not disappearing from the map, they reinvented themselves and became different, becoming increasingly important in the company’s business strategy.

“The physical store has completely changed its role in recent years”, says Fabrício Garcia, vice president of operations at Magalu. “Today, it has become a vital hub for logistics, for attracting new sellers and even for strengthening the relationship between the company and its customers.”

The process of transforming physical spaces began approximately a decade ago. And its evolution is far from over. The first change was the possibility to buy a product on the website and pick it up at the store, with free shipping. The innovation represented a turning point in Brazilian retail, as it facilitated the customer journey.

Then came the system known in the market as “ship from store”, and a real revolution was started. With the model, the stores started to function as mini-Distribution Centers. The watchword in the company became agility.

Instead of waiting a few days to receive their products at home, customers now have them in their hands a few hours later. In some cases, a maximum of 60 minutes. Until then, nobody did that in the country.

“The logic is simple, but there is an extraordinary work of technology to make the model possible”, points out Luís Fernando Kfouri, director of logistics operations at Magalu.

The executive recalls that, despite having more than 20 Distribution Centers throughout the country, they are obviously not close to the potential universe of consumers.

In turn, the 1,400 stores are capable of serving a huge number of customers in different regions. This is where the “ship from store” comes into play. With it, Magalu sends goods to its consumers directly from the physical store.

For this, the units now have the Warehouse Management System (WMS) technology, a management system traditionally used in the management of CDs.

WMS uses data intelligence to pinpoint, for example, the right location of each stocked product and monitor the flow of goods in and out. It assists every step of the operation – from warehousing to picking, from shipping to item delivery.

In the new stores, the stockist took on a vital role. As soon as an ultra-fast delivery order is placed, he receives an image of a “little rocket” on his smartphone – the emoji reminds the professional that he has 10 minutes to separate the product and invoice it.

The “ship from store” advanced at a fast pace in Magalu. Before the pandemic, 180 stores had the system. Now, all 1,400 have started to offer the service.

“All this, in fact, shows the strength of the phygital concept”, summarizes Vinícius Porto, director of customer experience at Magalu. “The interaction between the physical and digital environment is what guarantees the best possible purchase journey.”

Magalu is a series creator of solutions capable of making physical stores more efficient. One of the most recent is Agência Magalu, a project created in August of last year, whose objective is to improve the operation of the sellers that integrate its marketplace.

In general terms, the project transforms the stores into a collection point for products, as if they were post offices. Instead of dispatching their merchandise using the traditional model, the seller does so at the units closest to Magazine Luiza.

Internal studies have shown that deliveries through this system are 30% faster and between 25% and 30% cheaper. For the seller, the project represents an opportunity to make his business more agile and effective.

Currently, the company has 180,000 sellers in its marketplace and accounts for over 1 million orders posted at Magalu agencies.

Kfouri recalls that the changes presented above had the primordial help of several acquisitions made by the company in recent years. He cites logistics company Logbee, acquired in 2018, platform Sode and carrier GFL, both acquired last year.

The explosive expansion of the product assortment posed new challenges for Magalu and its business partners. The “Tem no Magalu” concept also brought a huge variety of goods to be offered on its platforms, from drinks and food to beauty products.

Currently, 66 million items are sold by Magalu. The amazing thing is that half of online sales somehow pass through physical stores. “Something happened that we could never have imagined,” says Garcia. “We increased the warehouse area to the detriment of the sales area. Currently, between 25% and 30% of my total store space is warehouse.”

The stores also play a vital role in bringing Magalu closer to its public. It is in them that consumers get to know products such as the Magalu Pay digital wallet or access credit.

Currently, about 80% of stores are located in municipalities with up to 300,000 inhabitants. Especially in these places, the physical units help to build the company’s relationship with its customers.

“Our stores are no longer just a place for buying and selling transactions and have become a space for complete experiences that strengthen our brand”, says Porto.