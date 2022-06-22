The saga continues. Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp libel conviction

Amber Heard will appeal the sentence handed down by the court in Fairfax (USA), which found the actress guilty of the crime of defamation of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, forcing her to pay 15 million dollars to the actor.
The announcement of the appeal is made by Amber Heard’s lawyer, in an interview with the television program “The Today Show”, on Thursday.
“Absolutely. And it has excellent support for doing so”, said Elaine Bredehoft when asked about an eventual appeal by the actress.
According to the lawyer, Amber has no way of paying the 15 million to Depp. Also, she is quite disappointed with the verdict.
“One of the first things I said was, ‘I’m sorry for all those women out there,'” the lawyer recalls in the interview, alluding to what the actress wrote on her Instagram account.
“My disappointment today is beyond what words can convey. I am devastated that the mountain of evidence was not enough to defeat my husband’s disproportionate power and influence and drive him away.
“I am even more disappointed by what this verdict means to other women. It’s a throwback. It puts the clock back to the time when a woman who spoke in public about what was happening at home was humiliated. It is a throwback to the idea that violence against women has to be taken seriously,” she wrote.
In an interview with “The Today Show”, Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Johnny Depp’s team of “demonizing” the actress in court. Elaine Bredehoft recalls the outcome of the UK trial in 2020, which the actor lost. Depp sued the tabloid “The Sun” for defamation, after the newspaper called him a “wife beater”, following the article that Amber had written in 2018 in the “Washington Post”.
“The court found that Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual assault against Amber,” recalled Bredehoft. “And what did Depp’s team learn from that? To ‘demonize’ Amber and suppress the evidence,” he defended.
“We had a huge amount of evidence that was excluded in this case and that was in the UK case,” he added.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in 2015 and divorced in 2017. They sued each other for defamation: he, alleging that the actress defamed him in the article in “The Washington Post”; her, by a former lawyer of the actor.
After six weeks of a highly publicized trial, broadcast live on television and even social media from Fairfax, the jury decided that Johnny Depp was right. But Amber Heard doesn’t accept the final verdict.
In the opinion of lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, social media influenced the trial. The demonstrations on the platforms had consequences for the case, even though jurors were instructed not to look at social media.
“There’s no way they weren’t influenced and it was horrible,” he said. “Really, it was unbalanced. I was against cameras in court and I recorded and argued against it because of the sensitive nature of the topic. But everything has turned into a zoo,” he accuses.