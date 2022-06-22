The saga continues. Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp libel conviction

Amber Heard will appeal the sentence handed down by the court in Fairfax (USA), which found the actress guilty of the crime of defamation of her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, forcing her to pay 15 million dollars to the actor. The announcement of the appeal is made by Amber Heard’s lawyer, in an interview with the television program “The Today Show”, on Thursday. “Absolutely. And it has excellent support for doing so”, said Elaine Bredehoft when asked about an eventual appeal by the actress.

According to the lawyer, Amber has no way of paying the 15 million to Depp. Also, she is quite disappointed with the verdict. “One of the first things I said was, ‘I’m sorry for all those women out there,'” the lawyer recalls in the interview, alluding to what the actress wrote on her Instagram account. “My disappointment today is beyond what words can convey. I am devastated that the mountain of evidence was not enough to defeat my husband’s disproportionate power and influence and drive him away. “I am even more disappointed by what this verdict means to other women. It’s a throwback. It puts the clock back to the time when a woman who spoke in public about what was happening at home was humiliated. It is a throwback to the idea that violence against women has to be taken seriously,” she wrote.