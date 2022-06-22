‘The Terminal List’: Chris Pratt is featured in the AMAZING new poster for the thriller series; Check out!

After the new trailer, the Prime Video released another official poster of the thriller series ‘The Terminal List‘, starring Chris Pratt (‘Tomorrow’s War’).

The production will officially debut on the day 1st of july.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr‘The Terminal List‘ accompanies James Reece (Chris Pratt) after your entire United States Navy Special Operations Forces platoon (Navy SEALs) is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt in the event.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers that dark forces are working against him, putting not only his life at risk, but the lives of those he loves as well.

In addition to Prattthe series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louderbetween others.

