“The Umbrella Academy”: 5 reasons to believe the series has come to an end

A new year for “The Umbrella Academy” is finally upon us, and in the third season of the Netflix hit, we’ve already picked up right where the previous final episode left off: the Umbrellers coming across the Sparrow Academy, new characters and a familiar face: good (Justin H. Min) very much alive.

And, while assimilating that their actions in the past have transformed and modified the present forever, the protagonists must face a new and powerful enemy that threatens to truly destroy all human existence for good. That said, after the events of the new wave of episodes, we have a big question: “The Umbrella Academy” has it come to an end? We think so and here are 5 proofs – WITH SPOILERS!!!! – of it.

1. We discovered Reginald Hargreeves’ secret

Yes, perhaps the biggest question of the series has its answer this season: after all, what is the motivation of Reginald (Colm Feore) in adopting the gifted children? It is revealed that he wanted to save his wife, who was dead on the Moon, and could only do so after the heroes are at full strength to face the ninja locked in Oblivion and unlock a portal that fulfills their greatest wishes. In the end, he achieves his goal, even though it didn’t go the way he planned.

2. Reginald is a robot

Yes, another big shock in the final minutes was discovering that Reginald is, in fact, a robot. This happened after Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) cut off part of her head with a sword. It’s a great answer to how he was alive over 100 years ago looking the same and taking part in so many historic events.

3. Allison has her happy ending

One of the people who suffered the most in the plot was, without a doubt, Allison. Number 3 lost her daughter in the first apocalypse, and when she rebuilds her life alongside ray (Yusuf Gatewood), has to lose a person he loves for the second time in the new end of the world. Bitter, she becomes a cold and cruel person, hopeless and accepting her death, until Reginald proposes a partnership where she will get everything she dreamed of if she helps him in his plan (which we explain in item 1). And she herself is responsible for finalizing the deal, which takes the entire Umbrella Academy to a new reality, where she is reunited with ray and Claire (Coco Assad).

4. Umbrella and Sparrow lose their powers

Something unprecedented happens after the apocalypse this time: the heroes enter a new reality in which they no longer have their powers and can live normally. This means that there is nothing supernatural that surrounds them anymore, allowing them to move forward, and even if a new threat arises, there is nothing they can do.

5. Everyone is happy with their fate

The main reason to think the series has come to an end is the fact that viktor (Elliot Page), Five (Aidan Gallagher) Diego (David Castaneda), Laila (Arya Ritu), Allison and good they seem happy with their normal lives and want to enjoy them like ordinary people. The only ones who aren’t very satisfied are Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who had just come to terms with his powers and become virtually immortal, and Luther (Tom Hopper), who is the most affected, as he lost sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), the love of his life, who apparently doesn’t exist in the new reality.

But what about the questions that remain?

Alright, we are here stating that the series may be over, but some important questions were left unanswered, which would allow for a new year to be produced. And we wouldn’t even love it, right? Let’s go to them:

who is the woman of Reginald? Why was she dead on the moon? And if he is a robot, who created and controls him? Where did it go sloane? Will Viktor be able to stay with Sissy (Marin Ireland)? What is the Jennifer incident and how did Ben die? How did their powers disappear and what to do to get them back? What does the post-credits scene with good and where is he going?

So, do you think there’s still hope for “The Umbrella Academy“? Here we are in the crowd after another electrifying season!