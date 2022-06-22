The Umbrella Academy, season 3: what time does it come out and how many episodes

It’s been over a year since The Umbrella Academy ended its second season stuck in the 1960s with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. So viewers were scratching their collective heads over how this critically acclaimed series would continue into a third part.

Now the doubts will be gone as fans will finally be reunited with their favorite misfit clan made up of Luther, Allison, Diego, Klaus, Vanya, Number Five and the spirit of Ben. But if you remember, the gang teleported back to the 1960s, where they avoided nuclear armageddon. But the mansion they returned to is not the same sanctuary as before.

Due to some ripple in the space/time continuum, the late Reginald Hargreeves still lives and does not know his old family. Also, he is now training a collection of metahumans called The Sparrow Academy.

In fact, the third season of The Umbrella Academy looks agitated. But what time does it arrive on Netflix anyway? Know everything!

Image: Disclosure.

the fans of The Umbrella Academy will need to get up early to check out the season 3 premiere. That’s because, according to Netflix, the premiere of the 3rd season of The Umbrella Academy will take place on June 22, 2022, starting at 4 am in Brazil.

In all, there will be 10 episodes for the new season.

What will be the story of the new season?

Image: Disclosure.

According to the official synopsis, back at the Academy, the Umbrellas are confused and come into conflict with a new squad of Hargreeves brothers known as the Sparrows. All this, as a mysterious force descends and wreaks havoc on the city when another doomsday clock strikes. An obvious rivalry is about to erupt as the original adult children try to realign their fate within the time paradox. And so, fight some malevolent entity they may have unleashed during all their decades-old antics.

A big change for the third season is the elimination of the Vanya character. Now changed to the name Viktor, to better align with actor Elliot Page coming out as transgender in 2021.

Furthermore, The Umbrella Academy confirmed for the third season Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison). Plus Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Number Five), Elliot Page (Viktor) as well as Ben (Justin H. Min).

Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Adam Godley (Pogo) and Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace/Mom) are also set to return in familiar and unfamiliar forms.

New cast members playing the alternate timeline’s Sparrow Academy include Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David.