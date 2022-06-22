Today in history – June 22 – Maradona scores the “Hand of God” goal and Joel Schumacher’s death

1752 – Benjamin Franklin invented the lightning rod. In order to prove that lightning is electrical discharges from nature, the American Benjamin Franklin carried out a famous experiment on the basis of which he invented his lightning rod. During a storm, Benjamin flew a kite and saw the power of the tips to attract lightning by observing the sparks that were produced in the keys tied to the end of the string in his hands. With this he came to invent the lightning rod and later presented the so-called theory of the single fluid, where he explained the two types of electricity: positive and negative.

1808 – Balloon duel is fought to dispute the love of a ballerina. Two men decided to fight a different duel for the love of a woman. They opted for a contest involving two identically constructed balloons. The dispute brought together Monsieur Le Pique and his rival Monsieur de Grandpré. At the center of the fray was Mademoiselle Tirevit, a renowned young dancer at the Paris Opera. The contest consisted of flying the balloons at a certain height, from where one balloon would be shot at the other until one fell. Le Pique fired his gun first, but missed. Grandpré had better aim and hit his opponent’s balloon. This one began to lose air and, in a matter of seconds, it hit the ground, killing Le Pique and his aide.

1986 – Argentine Diego Maradona scored the famous “Hand of God” goal at the World Cup in Mexico. In the same game, Maradona scored the goal elected as the greatest in the history of the world cups, when he lined up while dribbling five English players. Widely considered one of the greatest, most famous and most controversial players of the 20th century, several personalities and organizations recognize him as one of the best players in the history of football and world cups. Maradona was revered as a deity in his native country, and a church dedicated to him was even created.

1990 – Checkpoint Charlie on the Berlin Wall was demolished. This was the most famous of the border posts of the Berlin Wall between 1945 and 1990. The checkpoint was demolished on June 22, 1990, so that, apart from the Wall Museum at Checkpoint Charlie, there was nothing to remember it, until 13 August 2000, when a reconstruction of the first control cabin was inaugurated, identical to the first, except for the sandbags, which were filled with cement. Today the structure is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Berlin.

2020 – Batman film director Joel Schumacher dies. The film director died on this day, at the age of 80, in New York, in the United States. During his long career in Hollywood, he directed films such as “The Raging Day” (1993), “Batman Forever” (1995) and “Batman & Robin” (1997). According to an official note, he had been battling cancer for a year. Born in New York, Schumacher began his film career as a costume designer in the 1970s.

What Day is Today?

Airline Employee Day – An airline employee is a worker who, not being an aeronaut, performs duties in air transport companies;

Orquidófilo Day – individual who is dedicated to the cultivation of orchids;

World Beetle Day – Celebrates the date on which Ferdinand Porsche signed the contract with the National Association of the German Automobile Industry in 1934 to develop the model. The goal was to present the first prototypes within 10 months, but this only happened in 1936. Official production, however, started two years later.

birthdays

Joana Prado – 46 years old – Joana Prado Belfort is a Brazilian businesswoman and former model. She started as a stage assistant on Luciano Huck’s Programa H, on Rede Bandeirantes, later creating the character called “Feiticeira”, which made her known nationally. Joana has been with the fighter Vitor Belfort since 2003. The former sorceress set up with her husband Belfort Fitness Lifesyle, a new gym model with a low-investment, high-return concept and currently lives in Florida with her husband and three children.

Pericles – 53 years old – Péricles Aparecido Fonseca de Faria is a Brazilian singer and songwriter. He was the lead singer of the pagode group Exaltasamba, from 1986 to 2012, Péricles is a samba singer of the pagode strand. Péricles is the owner of several hits such as Until it lasted, Vai por mim with Marília Mendonça, Costumes Iguais, Memories of Us Two, among others.

Meryl Streep – 73 years old – is an American actress, recognized as one of the most talented of all time. She won three Oscars, for Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady and Kramer vs. Kramer. Meryl Streep is also well known for being the badass boss of Devil Wears Prada where she is editor-in-chief and makes life for Anne Hathaway’s newly formed journalist a real chaos.

Cyndi Lauper – 69 years old – Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper-Thornton, known as Cyndi Lauper, is an American Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress. She is known for being the female legend of Rock’n’Roll, as well as one of the greatest artists of all time. He debuted on the music scene in the early 1980s and went 6 platinum in the United States for sales of six million copies in the country. Lauper created a foundation called True Colors, a foundation that promotes acceptance for gay and transgender people.