Tom Felton needed to avoid spoilers during filming Rolling Stone

Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, recalled when he almost caught a big Harry Potter spoiler during filming

Tom Felton revealed that he almost caught a major spoiler of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince while reading the book. interpreter of Draco Malfoy in theaters, the actor took a while to finish reading the story and had to escape spoilers from friends who wanted to talk about the book.

“But I remember the Prince’s enigmewhen he left and was taking [para ler] and the phone constantly ringing, with friends trying to tell me, ‘Do you have any idea what’s going on with the Dumbledore?!’ I said, ‘No, please don’t tell me that!’” Subway.

+++ READ MORE: Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe still sends messages to Helena Bonham Carter after meeting the cast

“So I waited as long as I could, and obviously I waited for the scripts to come out, because obviously there was so much from the books that couldn’t be finished in there. I was thrilled to learn that we were able to put the last chapter into two parts – it gave us more time to enjoy each character’s final chapter.”

Felton interpreted Draco Malfoy in all eight films in the franchise and, to this day, has a lot of affection for the character and the story. In addition to him, the films were starred by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintbecoming box office hits and among fans.

+++ READ MORE: Harry Potter: The 10 biggest lies told by Dumbledore [LISTA]