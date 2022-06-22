Truckers strike in Argentina’s countryside

× Playback: Twitter

THE Argentinawhich is also facing a crisis in fuel prices, entered this Wednesday (22) on the second day of truck drivers strike in the province of tucumanin the northwest of the country, where more than one million people live.

The demonstration echoed this Wednesday after truck drivers headed to the province of Buenos Aires and blocked a highway that connects the country’s capital to the region’s capital, the city of La Plata.

The blockade of this highway ended today with the ultimatum of the Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni.

The strike is led by the Association of Cargo Carriers of Tucumán. According to the president of ATCT, Eduardo Reynosoin an interview with La Naciónthe strike will continue “indefinitely”.

The category complains about the lack of diesel and the lag in the price charged in the rest of the country compared to Buenos Aires.

With the latest increase in fuel prices, announced this week, a liter of diesel costs between 128 and 163 pesos in the capital, but between 185 and 190 pesos in more remote provinces.

According to the Argentine Federation of Cargo Transport Business Entities, 21 of the country’s 24 districts have diesel supply problems.

