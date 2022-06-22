Twitter Board unanimously recommends purchase by Musk | Technology

Reproduction / Instagram Elon Musk’s Twitter Purchase Recommended by the Board

Twitter’s Board of Directors unanimously recommended that the company’s shareholders accept billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion buyout proposal. The recommendation appears in a document filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this Tuesday (21), according to the international press.

The Board states that it has analyzed the facts carefully and suggests that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. If there are not enough votes, the body suggests that shareholders hold an extraordinary meeting.

The agreement should be closed by October, but it is not yet known when the shareholders will hold the vote, which is a mandatory step for the conclusion of the deal. According to Reuters, this vote is expected to take place by early August.

In addition to the vote, there is still a “very significant issue” to be resolved before the purchase, Musk commented during the Qatar Economic Forum. According to him, this would involve both the amount of spam accounts present on Twitter and the debt portion of the deal.