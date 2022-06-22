Under criticism, CBF announces an arbitration commission team, and Ednaldo says: “I don’t want paternalism” | football

In a ceremony held this Wednesday at the headquarters of the CBF, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, the chairman of the Arbitration Commission, Wilson Luiz Seneme, announced a new team for the department.

There are a total of 18 members. The arbitrations are being criticized by club officials and state federations, especially since the beginning of the Brazilian Championship Series A and B. The video referee’s decisions provoke controversy and protests.

1 of 3 CBF Vice President Fernando Sarney, CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues and Commission President Wilson Seneme — Photo: Martín Fernandez CBF Vice-President Fernando Sarney, CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues and Commission President Wilson Seneme — Photo: Martín Fernandez

Among the new members of the commission are some former referees such as Ricardo Marques Ribeiro and Péricles Bassols.

– I arrived at these names with maximum autonomy. I know that I am being watched by the president, just as the referees have to know that they are being watched by us. But this freedom of action (to choose the names) I didn’t even have at Conmebol – guaranteed Seneme.

2 of 3 Ricardo Marques Ribeiro is one of the new members of the Arbitration Commission — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Ricardo Marques Ribeiro is one of the new members of the Arbitration Commission — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

Last weekend’s round was especially bad for refereeing, with criticism in several games in the two top divisions. In the most controversial match, Sávio Pereira Sampaio made a series of mistakes in Botafogo’s 3-2 victory over Internacional.

– We arrived here on Friday and on Saturday the Brasileirão started. I am not absolving myself of responsibility. The weekend mistakes are mine. But they don’t reflect my work. This is the reality. I can’t compare my two-month job with a 17-year job. It’s unfair. When it’s fair to me, he’s all mine. I am responsible for him. But there’s a lot of past in these situations. It is evident that – said Seneme this Wednesday.

PC Oliveira disagrees with scoring a penalty for Internacional

Check out the entire list below:

Wilson Luiz Seneme – Chairman of the Arbitration Commission

Emerson Augusto de Carvalho – vice-president of the Arbitration Commission

Ricardo Marques Ribeiro – Member of the CA

Hilton Moutinho Rodrigues – CA Member

Regildênia de Holanda Moura – CA Member / Responsible for Female Arbitration

Ítalo Medeiros de Azevedo – Board Member / Statistician

Alicio Pena Júnior – General Manager of CEAB

Roberto Perassi – Arbitration Teaching Manager

Giuliano Bozzano – Technical Manager Arbitration

Pericles Bassols – Technical Manager VAR

Lucas Dias Almeida – VAR Manager

Rodrigo Pereira Jóia – Administrative Manager Abitragem

Paulo Roberto da Rocha Camello – Arbitration Physical Coordinator

Mikael Silva Araújo – Technical Video Analyst

Edson Rezende de Oliveira – Ombudsman / Internal Affairs Arbitration

Renata Lee – Futsal Administrative Coordinator

Sandro Brechane – Futsal Technical Coordinator

Nayara Santos Azevedo – CA Administrative Analyst

Tatiana Pacheco Lima Guedes – Administrative Analyst CEAB

“Misconceptions will decrease”

At the opening of the meeting, which was attended by some representatives of clubs and federations, the president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, said that he encourages criticism to improve arbitration.

– You are here for the successful work you have already done in arbitration and for the trust of the chairman of the arbitration committee. I believe that criticism builds: I want them to make demands on the referees. I don’t want paternalism, that’s over,” said Ednaldo, backing Seneme.

– Today we are starting another new phase, I trust Seneme’s work a lot. I insisted that he choose you, it was totally his choice. He would be free to make whatever change he wanted.

3 of 3 Seneme was announced by Ednaldo on April 7 this year — Photo: Disclosure/CBF Seneme was announced by Ednaldo on April 7 this year — Photo: Disclosure/CBF

The president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, asked for the floor at the beginning of the meeting and assured that he will continue to invest in arbitration. He also acknowledged mistakes, but asked that “pejorative criticisms” be ignored..

– Arbitration mistakes don’t leave anyone well. It only contributes to disorganization and even violence. Each one working on what was wrong, we will have a better arbitration, which will not reward those who make mistakes. Whoever makes a mistake has to work on the moves in which he made the most mistakes – said Ednaldo Rodrigues, guaranteeing that the “mistakes will decrease significantly”.

Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed that, before hiring Seneme, he tried names from other continents to command Brazilian arbitration: