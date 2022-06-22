Understand the numbers (and debts) behind Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s financial dispute | Pop & Art

Depp was also convicted of defamation, but will have to pay much less: “only” US$ 2 million. According to Amber’s lawyer, even discounting this amount, she has no way of paying the actor the fine that was determined.

The ex-couple’s financial life is a separate plot in the drama that became the relationship between the two after the separation in 2016. Since then, the two have been fighting in court, with accusations of defamation and violence, and requests for millionaire damages. .

1 of 3 Amber Heard and Johnny Depp — Photo: Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters Amber Heard and Johnny Depp — Photo: Steve Helber/Pool via Reuters

Despite her lawyer’s statements, the exact size of Amber Heard’s fortune is unclear.

According to the American channel Fox, she earned about US$ 5 million for the role of Mera in “Aquaman”, a 2018 film that was a box office success, grossing more than US$ 1 billion worldwide.

2 of 3 Amber Heard and Dolph Lundgreen in a scene from ‘Aquaman’ — Photo: Disclosure Amber Heard and Dolph Lundgreen in a scene from ‘Aquaman’ – Photo: Disclosure

Then there’s the other $7 million she earned in her 2016 divorce settlement with Depp. At the time, the actress said she would donate all the money to charity. But during the 2022 trial, it was revealed that only part of that amount reached the institutions.

Fox estimates that Amber’s net worth is currently in the region of $8 million, including the remainder of those payments, plus the fees for other film and TV roles, as well as advertising work. In fact, it’s less than what she owes Depp.

What happens if she doesn’t pay?

Even appealing the decision, the actress may be forced to pay the fine to her ex-husband, whose value grows with the interest related to the time that the appeal lasts.

But what if she claims she just doesn’t have the money? In that case, Amber’s future wages and other valuable assets — real estate and jewelry, for example — could be seized by the court.

Another possibility is that the two make a deal and arrive at a lower amount for the fine, or even that Depp forgoes payment. But that depends on his availability. So far, nothing has been said in this regard.

How much money does Depp have?

Johnny Depp’s financial life has always been more exposed than his ex-wife. In 2010, he even topped Hollywood’s highest-paid actors ranking.

3 of 3 Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ — Photo: Disclosure Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has amassed $650 million in 13 years. But that fortune has been eroded over time by habits that are not cheap.

In 2017, the company that managed Depp’s money said he was on the brink of bankruptcy, because of spending like $75 million on 14 properties, including a French castle and islands in the Bahamas, and $18 million on a yacht. … Not to mention the 45 luxury cars.

During the trial against Amber, the actor’s former agents said that the allegations of violence made by her caused him to lose film roles, which harmed him financially.