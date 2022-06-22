Unfaithful husband leaves cell phone at repair with hidden note: “Help me”







Unfaithful husband leaves cell phone at repair with hidden note Photo: Playback/TikTok/@zalmirferreira

Electronics technician Zalmir Ferreira found a note hidden inside a cell phone taken for repair by a couple, after the device had fallen into a toilet and was inactive, and was surprised by the request.

“Friend, please tell me this device is useless. If my wife sees what’s in it, I’ll lose my house, my car, my bank account, my mistress, my dignity, and the Church’s sheep. In the name of Father, help me. There’s a treat for you.” BRL 150 in cash was left with the ticket.

Ferreira shared the story in a series of videos on TikTok, without identifying the customers. The first one already has more than 6 million views. Watch:

In another video, the technician said that he managed to fix the device, but that the phone had a password to unlock and the husband said he did not remember. According to Ferreira, the man’s wife asked him to find a way to unlock the device without erasing the data and that she paid R$ 400 for the service.

In the third video, Ferreira also showed a dialogue with the woman’s husband who tried to remove her cell phone without her authorization. The technician did not hand over the device and the man said he was going to the police to resolve the situation. “I’ll have to go to the police station. You don’t want to return something that is mine”, said the husband.

But the boy returned two hours later and apologized to the professional. The technician took the opportunity to return the money and his letter.

In a last video posted on Instagram, the electronics technician told the outcome of the case. According to him, the couple went together to get the device and they seemed calm. “They left just fine.”

He didn’t unlock the phone, he just did his repair work. “My area is maintenance and repair of cell phones, tablets and notebooks. I fix devices, I don’t clone, I don’t block, I don’t unlock. it’s detective or hacker stuff. I fix cell phones. It would be rude of me to say there was no way or [que não tinha] solution. Then she goes to another [técnico de eletrônicos] and the guy says there was a way, that I was lying”, he explained to his followers.

Ferreira also said that, for professionalism, he does not know the contents of the device.