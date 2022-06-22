Unicorn from Curitiba lays off 20% of its 1,700 employees

Ebanx, Curitiba’s unicorn for payment processing services for purchases, announced this Tuesday (21) a review of its operations, with project restructuring and a 20% reduction in the number of employees (of more than 1,700 employees). ).

According to a statement, the decision was made based on the current scenario of the technology market as a whole, which is profoundly and rapidly impacted by the macroeconomic environment. Founded in 2012, Ebanx reinforces the focus of its operations on processing international payments, operating in 15 Latin American countries, while structures are reformulated and some projects are discontinued.

Also according to the press release, employees impacted by this restructuring will receive, along with their termination, a differentiated package of benefits that includes additional values ​​and extension of the health plan, in addition to the work computer.

Ebanx also reinforces, in its statement, that it maintains its commitment to its sustainability and growth, following the mission of generating access between consumers and global companies.

