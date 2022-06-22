Users of the new iOS 16 will be able to delete 29 applications from the system

The update of iOS 16 is being highly anticipated by device users apple. The closer to its release, the more information is posted to crave its users even more.

Last Thursday (16), a very different function was revealed by the website. applensider. Everything indicates that iOS 16 will allow many applications, which are already available from the factory for the device, to be uninstalled.

The idea may not be confirmed in the future, as the test was done in a beta version, which means that many things could change until the final version.

Remembering that in iOS 15 it is already allowed to delete some applications, among them: calculator, calendar, contacts, Face Time and many others. In all, there are 27 applications in all.

For iOS 16 there will be an expansion of this list and what surprises users is that the clock and camera are among them. But uninstalling these apps from the device will not make the user lose the information.

In the case of contacts, for example – which is an apps that can be uninstalled – it allows you to view contact information in Messages or Mail. Check out the list of 29 apps that will allow you to uninstall them from iOS devices below:

• Files;

• Shortcuts;

• Handbag;

• Search;

• Compass;

• Calculator;

• Calendar;

• Camera;

• House;

• Climate;

• Contacts;

• Tips;

• Mail;

• FaceTime;

• Fitness;

• Recorder;

• Books;

• iTunes;

• Sticky notes;

• Maps;

• Measure;

• Music;

• Note;

• News;

• Podcasts;

• Clock;

• Translate;

• TV;

• Watch.

In addition, iOS 16 will bring many other new features that users can’t wait to use. But due to delays, the new update should reach everyone closer to the end of the year.