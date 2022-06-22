Vaio Z Signature Black debuts with premium look and 4K display in Brazil

The Vaio Z, billed as the “world’s first notebook with a 3D-molded carbon fiber frame”, received a new version with a special design. Keeping the premium finish, the Signature Black model has just debuted in Brazil with a renewed look in black and an exclusive texture.

The Vaio Z Signature Black arrives in the Brazilian market with the 11th generation Intel Core i7-11375H, with an H-series chip with a clock speed of 5 GHz and TDP of 35 W. Meanwhile, the graphics is on behalf of the Intel GPU Iris Xe with support for its own TruePerformance technology go.

In the settings part, the notebook has options of up to 32 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory. The machine also has an NVMe SSD of up to 2 TB for storage, which, according to the manufacturer, is four times faster than conventional models.

Signature Black version of the Vaio Z retains the traditional premium finish of the originals (Image: Publicity/Vaio)

Light, thin and with 4K display

For work or entertainment, the Vaio Z Signature Black features a thin-bezel 14-inch anti-glare LCD screen (90.6% screen-to-body ratio). The display also offers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and support for HDR, ensuring the reproduction of more realistic images with great color and detail accuracy.

Featuring Tilt technology, the backlit keyboard has an ergonomic tilt for comfort while typing. In addition, the machine has a 2 MP HD webcam with manual shutter and speakers with stereo sound.

Compact and lightweight, the Vaio Z Signature Black is 16.9mm thick and weighs just 1,048kg. Resistant to drops of up to 1.27 meters, the model also has a MIL-STD-810H military protection certificate.

For connections, the notebook has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. According to the brand, the model has a 53 WHr battery with autonomy of up to 10.5 hours away from the socket after a 60-minute charge.

The 4K display with HDR support is one of the biggest highlights of the Vaio Z Signature Black (Image: Handout/Vaio)

price and availability

The Vaio Z Signature Black is now available in the Brazilian market and can be purchased on the manufacturer’s official website. The notebook with 16 GB of RAM is being sold with prices starting at R$ 21,599, while the model with 32 GB of RAM starts at R$ 23,999.

Source: Vaio