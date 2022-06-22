Vasco announces agreement with 777 Partners and will be purchased for BRL 700 million

Vasco announced, on the night of this Tuesday (21), the official purchase of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) by 777 Partners. The contracts are being signed between Brazil and the United States, the country to which the company belongs, and the fact will be voted on by the Deliberative Council.

According to the club, 70% of the shares of the future SAF Vasco da Gama were purchased for R$ 700 million, in addition to the assumption by the American company of another R$ 700 million in Vasco’s debts.

See the note from the club below:

Vasco da Gama and 777 Partners inform that after four months of work, the Due Diligence was concluded with the agreement between the parties of the pre-agreed terms in the memorandum of understanding signed last February, whose main points are the sale to 777 Partners of 70% of the shares of the future Vasco SAF for R$ 700 million and the assumption by SAF of up to R$ 700 million of debts from CRVG.

The contracts are being signed between Brazil and the United States. Subsequently, they will be delivered to the Study Committee of the Deliberative Council for analysis and issuance of an opinion that will be taken to the Deliberative Council for consideration. Ultimately, the members of CRVG gathered in the General Assembly will make the decision to approve or not the transaction.