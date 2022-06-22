Vinícius Lopes says he celebrated his first goal for Botafogo with ‘anger’ after refereeing errors and warns: ‘I think now he has opened the door’

Vinícius Lopes scored his first goal for Botafogo last Sunday, in the historic comeback victory over Internacional by 3-2, with one player less since the beginning, in Porto Alegre. Reinforcement of the pre-SAF era, the striker recalled the moment and says he celebrated the goal with “anger” after the absurd error of the referee.

– I think I celebrated with more anger than happiness, the way it was, but thank God it came at a good time, when the team needed it. I just have to praise the strength of the group. That unfair penalty by (Philipe) Sampaio was an extra motivation, we had to run for him and for the mister who was also unfairly expelled – recalled the striker, to Botafogo TV.

– It was a victory that gave us a lot of morale, the way it was, with one less. Just congratulate the group. I am really happy. I just have to thank Botafogo for the opportunity to be playing here, I will defend this shirt with great will, that will never be lacking – he added.

Soon after arriving at Botafogo, still in the pre-season, Vinícius Lopes suffered a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his left foot and only managed to make his debut in the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca, in March. Now, the striker has been in the Brasileirão for five games.

– I’m very comfortable, the whole team welcomed me when I arrived. At first I was a little shy, but now with a good sequence of games, I’m starting to loosen up more and I just have to grow. The first goal has already been scored and now it has opened the door for the others there – he projected.

