Virgínia Fonseca explains delay in marriage with Zé Felipe

One of the biggest influencers today, Virgínia Fonsecade, decided to explain once and for all why she has not yet had a wedding ceremony to celebrate her union with singer Zé Felipe. Already married in civil, the blonde listed on her YouTube channel some reasons why she still hasn’t held the party.

According to her, her dream of getting married in the Church ended up cooling after the death of her father, Mário Ferrão. At age 72, he passed away from complications from pneumonia and other health problems.

“As I’ve said thousands of times, I really wanted to get married in church when my father was still alive, because I wanted him to come with me to church. But unfortunately, my father is gone. And then, this flame that was lit in me, went out,” she said in the video.

In addition, Virgínia Fonseca said that she does not want to get married while she is pregnant. Mother of Maria Alice, the model is expecting Maria Flor, her second child with her husband: “Maria Flor is already there, God willing, now in October. I want to get married when I’m not pregnant. I want to enjoy my wedding, drink, stay up late without looking like 10 trucks ran over me.”

But never say never! The influencer did not rule out a ceremony to officiate her marriage with Zé Felipe. She left a possible party in the air in 2023, when the youngest is already older: “It could be, perhaps, that next year we have the wedding. We are like that, we solve things at the last minute”.