WhatsApp will allow you to hide your status and photo from contacts

WhatsApp now allows you to hide the “Profile Picture”, “Last seen”, “Message” and “Status” options for specific contacts in the phonebook. The improvements, which were in beta testing since the beginning of the year, were officially announced this Wednesday (15) and expand the range of privacy in the messenger.

This is because, until then, there were only three privacy options: “Everyone”, “My Contacts” or “Nobody”. With the update came the option “My contacts, except…”, which guarantees more autonomy to users. It is worth mentioning that the function is available for iPhone (iOS) and Android. Find out all the details and how to use it below.

To try out the novelty, just access the app and tap on the three dots available on the upper right side of the screen. Then just select the section Settings > Account > Privacy and choose which of the features you want to customize. If the options have not yet appeared on your smartphone, it is recommended that you access the Google Play Store on Android devices or the App Store on iOS devices and update the app to the latest version.