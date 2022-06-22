When does Tales of The Walking Dead debut in 2022?

Tales Of the Walking Deada spin-off anthology series based on the universe of TWD already has a set premiere date, trailer and images released.

The series will feature names such as Samantha Morton which returns as Alpha, Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Jessie T. Usher, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol and Embeth Davidtzbetween others.

There are 6 stories, all framed in the same universe of TWD, in which everyone makes difficult decisions to survive.

tales it will be a mechanism to bring back some long-lost heroes and villains: Steven Yeun, Jon Bernthal, Michael Rooker’s characters, to name a few. And all as a fun idea for longtime fans of the franchise, no doubt. But there are other ideas and other worlds to consider, which will be addressed in spin-offs on the way.

As a result, there will be 6 episodes of 1 hour in length.

That is, did you miss the released teaser? Check it out below:

Tales of The Walking Dead release date in 2022?

The series premieres on August 14, 2022 containing a double episode, with the four remaining in the following four weeks.

Finally, we remind you that TWD is available through Star Plus in Brazil.