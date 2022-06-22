where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Today (22), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), Corinthians and Santos will face off at Neo Química Arena, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The classic paulista takes place with a single crowd, so only with Fiel in the stands. The decisive match, in Vila Belmiro, will be on July 13.

where to watch

The clash between Corinthians x Santos will be broadcast by Globo, by SporTV and also by Premiere. O UOL Score brings all the information about the match in real time.

time and place

The classic from São Paulo will be played at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The ball rolls from 21:30 (Brasilia time).

Possible lineups

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, Robson Bambu (João Victor), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Renato Augusto (Giuliano); Adson, Gustavo Mantuan (Willian) and Róger Guedes. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Saints: John Paul; Lucas Braga, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Sandry and Vinícius Zanocelo; Léo Baptistão, Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo. Technician: Fabian Bustos.

embezzlement

Corinthians no longer discloses the list of related parties for the games, so the absences will be known just hours before the classic at Neo Química Arena. The casualties are Paulinho and Maycon, both handed over to the medical department.

Santos does not have Maicon and Madson, both with thigh injuries.

Arbitration

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS) and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

last games

Corinthians played last Sunday (19) and beat Goiás, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão. Santos entered the field the day before, also in a commitment for Serie A, and ended up in the 2-2 with Red Bull Bragantino, in Vila Belmiro.