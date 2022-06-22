Who is Elon Musk’s daughter who wants to change her name to cut ties with her billionaire father | Technology

Vivian Jenna Wilson, as she wishes to be identified, is a trans woman and has been registered as Xavier Musk. The name change request was filed in Los Angeles County, California, one day after the young woman turned 18: on April 18.

In the documents sent to the Court, published by the North American press, she listed two reasons for the change: “gender identity and the fact that I don’t live with or want to be related to my biological father in any way.”

The case should be analyzed by Justice on Friday (24), according to the “Los Angeles Times”.

Born in 2004, the young woman is the daughter of Musk’s first marriage to book author Justine Wilson and has a twin brother, Griffin Musk.

In addition to the two, Justine and Elon also had triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon, born in 2006. A sixth child of the two died as a newborn in 2002.

In 2015, Musk drew attention by taking his five children from a prestigious school for gifted children and creating Ad Astra, a private education center in Los Angeles, USA.

Currently, the billionaire is in a relationship with singer Grimes and the couple has two children: X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.

Vivian Jenna Wilson does not have an official account on social networks and maintains a discreet life from the media, unlike her father. Images of her are not found on the internet.

Although Musk has never commented on the decision to remove Vivian, users have pointed out that he would have been transphobic, in 2020, after using his personal account on Twitter and saying “Pronouns suck”, which translated from English means: “Pronouns suck “.

The post had negative repercussions, as the billionaire allegedly referred to the treatment of people who need to be addressed by the pronoun they identify themselves and not what identifies their gender of origin.