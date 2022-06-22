why are they away?

Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise haven’t been seen in ten years. She is the result of the actor’s marriage to Katie Holmes, from whom he separated in 2012. At the time, it was reported that the actress would have asked for a divorce to prevent her daughter from being initiated into Scientology, the famous’s religion, and since then father and daughter. walked away.

How is the relationship between Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise?

No one knows for sure what the relationship between Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise is like, but the two have been estranged for years. Unlike the actor’s two other children, adopted while he was married to Nicole Kidman, Suri never appears at his father’s side.

The separation of the two is shrouded in controversy since the separation of Tom and Katie. One of the last records of Suri with her father was in 2012, the year in which the famous divorced. International media reported that the child’s mother, then 5 years old, did not want her to be initiated into her husband’s religion.

The controversy did not stop there. The American portal HuffPost said that Suri was considered a person “suppressive” by Scientology, that is, “isolated” from those who are active members of the religion.

Tom did not receive custody of his daughter after his divorce from Katie – he could visit Suri for 10 days a month only. Although away, the famous pays a wealthy child support, of around US$ 33,000 a month. He is also responsible for covering expenses such as medical and dental insurance, school, college and other extracurricular activities.

However, despite the 10 days granted by the American justice, Tom does not visit his daughter. “Each person can see their child if they want to. He chooses not to visit Suri because she is not a Scientologist.”

Sources tell American tabloids that Tom hasn’t seen Suri since she was 7 years old – currently, the girl is already 16 years old. Despite the distance, other friends linked to the actor say that he loves her very much and hopes to be able to reconnect with his daughter someday.

Suri Cruise now lives with her mother in New York, while Tom has been living in London since 2021.

Who are Tom Cruise’s other children?

Suri Cruise is the youngest daughter of Tom Cruise. The actor is also the father of Connor and Isabella Cruise, adopted by him and his first wife Nicole Kidman in the 1990s.

The actors decided to adopt the children after Nicole tried to get pregnant, but without success. She had an ectopic pregnancy, when the fertilized egg is implanted outside the uterus. Years later, she also had a miscarriage.

In 2001, Tom and Nicole broke up. The divorce was fraught with controversy, involving possible betrayals and Scientology once again. Unlike Suri, Connor and Isabella stayed with the actor and were raised within the mysterious sect that the famous is part of, and moved away from their mother.

Today, Isabelle is 28 years old and Connor is 26. The young woman lives in London and has been married since 2015 to Max Parker. The lovebirds ceremony was held in a Scientology church and was not attended by Nicole Kidman, who only found out about the party days later.

Connor has also been married since 2019 to Silvia Zanchi, also a member of the sect. Once again, Nicole did not attend her son’s wedding.

One of the few times that Nicole spoke about her children’s religion was in 2018, in an interview with the American magazine Australia’s Who. “They are able to make their own decisions. They chose to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it’s my job to love them. I think it’s so important because if that’s taken away from a child, to cut that out of any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as parents, to always offer unconditional love,” she said.

+ Spanish royal family princesses: who are Leonor and Sofia?

+ Beyoncé’s kids with Jay Z: how are Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir