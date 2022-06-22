Why the current cryptocurrency crisis is different from the 2018 crash

*By Lex Sokolin

I’ve been here before.

You’ve probably been here before too. If not, don’t worry as you will be here in the future.

That’s the nature of things.

Yes, cryptocurrency markets have memes lords (term used to identify people who create memes), trolls (individuals who annoy others), psyops (techniques to influence others), internet culture and monkey non-fungible tokens (NFTs). .

There have always been flags and stories, narratives and uniforms. Our voices and uniforms in Web 3.0 are special and unique, as are the suits and ties that Wall Street wore in 1987 on Black Monday (the historic day of the stock market marked by the fall of the Dow Jones) and the shirts of the beginning of the internet when the United States went online.

But even if creative destruction brings tragedy to people’s lives, there are things to see and learn. Everyone, and I mean everyone, will create stories and reasons for what happened and what it means, including me.

The call for regulation will – of course – be stronger than ever as stablecoins, shadow banks and leveraged hedge funds eliminate the consumer. The call for reconstruction will intensify, largely from people looking to deploy marginalized capital. Some will point to the Austrian School and personal responsibility, and will try to use it politically.

So let’s calm down, get bored, forget and repeat things again. The person is a cell, and the crowd is a superorganism. There is much that one can do to resist the corpus of which one is a part. And there is no good evidence that we should resist. No Luddite (a person who opposes technology and industrialization) ended up getting it right in the face of permanent technological change reshaping the nature of human society. But maybe they were happy about it.

a bright side

If you want a comforting perspective – and I do – this is the place to look. Is there creativity and innovation amidst the chaos of capital loss? Is it all recursive financial engineering or is there some fundamental operational economics and progress in the architecture of the world?

This is where we can see the big difference between now and the initial coin supply collapse of 2018 because you’ve also been there before. At that time, large amounts of money were raised for early stage ventures. Billions were raised through promises of things put on paper that were never actually built or used. It was a collapse of the ideas space, catalyzed by regulatory pressure on the token fundraising mechanism.

Fundraising is not the real thing. Furthermore, there was very little in the way of Web 3.0 economics. Ideas on how to organize into decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) or experiments with NFTs existed, but no one was making a living like artists do these days.

Instead, I’m reminded of my time in 2008 at Lehman Brothers. We had watched the collapse of the investment bank Bear Stearns, which was sold in a liquidation, and we were waiting for who would be next. Lehman? Morgan Stanley?

Today the names are different. Celsius? Three Arrows Capital? Or we can go back a little further. How about the Long Term Capital Management hedge fund? Lehman went bankrupt when its counterparties refused to lend to the bank because of the perception that its leveraged balance sheet was less than its notional value. This was a sacrifice to the god of “moral hazard” (risk that a party has not entered into a contract in good faith). All investment banks were on the same exposure.

Innovation lasts

The cryptocurrency downturn of 2022 looks less like a failure to deliver on promises of innovative technology and more like a traditional financial deleveraging in an asset class. The words people use, like “a bank run” or “insolvent,” are the same words you would apply to a functioning but overheated financial sector.

Furthermore, cryptocurrencies are much more correlated and integrated into the overall macroeconomy, so the spillover of Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) rates, thus creating a risky environment and undermining technology and cryptocurrency valuations, It’s happening in a way that it wouldn’t in 2018. We’ve arrived in the institutional world, that’s it.

I’m definitely not saying that Web 3.0 is working perfectly or totally mainstream. Instead, I am pointing to a systemic financial crisis that has global economic structural causes. Yes, there are bad-faith actors who engage in “rug pulls” and fraud, and there are hackers and thieves who break into the equivalent of digital banking. The price collapse is exposing their fraud and in the long run their names won’t matter other than examples to mark a maneuver on a chart.

The machines and robots we are building in Web 3.0, however, are working even as the Total Locked Value (TVL) number melts. This was not true of Lehman, Enron, and other centralized corporate entities, whose bankruptcy and liquidation processes took years and years to unfold.

Companies, people and DAOs that survive these financial changes shift their mental models. Treasures should not be held entirely in a security token. Risk management is most important when everyone is ecstatic. Valuation by multiples (method that evaluates the value of a company) is not fundamental. Leverage accelerates rates of change in both directions. These things are easy to say, but hard to do. Good thing we have no choice but to adapt because this is where we are.

*Lex Sokolin is a columnist for CoinDesk and co-head of global fintech ConsenSys, a New York-based blockchain company.

